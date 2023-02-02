Crews rescue two from duplex on fire in Benicia

PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

Fire at duplex in Benicia. Firefighters rescued two victims from the blaze. Benicia Fire Department

BENICIA (CBS SF) – Firefighters rescued two people from a duplex on fire in Benicia Thursday morning, according to Benicia Fire Department officials.

Crews responded to reports of a one-alarm structure fire on the 1600 block of Bayview Circle at around 6:01 a.m. Thursday. Responding firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames pouring out of two sides of a single-story duplex.

The crew knocked down the blaze within 15 minutes, according to fire officials. During their efforts, firefighters found a man in his mid-70s in a back bathroom and removed him from the premises. First responders administered CPR on him before transferring him to a local hospital.

Crews found another victim in a neighboring unit, who they took to a local hospital to be treated for a minor complaint.

The structure was a duplex - the main unit sustained major fire damage. The adjoining unit sustained minor damage. No other neighboring structures were impacted.

Currently, Benicia Fire Department fire investigators are working with the Solano County Fire Investigative Unit to determine the cause of the fire.

Thanks to Vallejo Fire Department, Fairfield Fire Department, and Medic Ambulance Service for their assistance during this incident.



All media inquiries should be directed to Benicia Fire Department PIO Della Olm at 707-746-4272, email: dolm@ci.benicia.ca.us.