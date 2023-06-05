Watch CBS News
Crews mop up 7-acre grass fire in Contra Costa County

CBS/Bay City News Service

CONCORD -- Contra Costa County firefighters said at 4:27 p.m. Sunday they were mopping up what grew into an approximate seven-acre vegetation fire off Kirker Pass and Hess roads.

Northbound Kirker Pass was shut down at Myrtle Drive in Concord at the road's west end.

The fire was initially reported to be on a 150-foot patch of grass before making a run up the steep hill.

June 4, 2023

