Crews contain grass fire in Monterey County that burned 350 acres

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN MIGUEL -- Monterey County officials said at 6:59 p.m. Sunday it lifted evacuation orders for areas in the south of Monterey County, near the San Luis Obispo County line.

The county's office of emergency services said at 7:07 p.m. Sunday the Vineyard fire grew to 355 acres but stopped at fire retardant lines.

Roads in the area have been reopened but county officials are advising people to remain cautious, as the area is still full of fire personnel and equipment.

The evacuation areas included Indian Valley, Vineyard Canyon, Hidden Creek Road and Cross Country roads.

