Scott Fire: Evacuation orders issued for growing wildfire in Yuba County foothills

YUBA COUNTY – Firefighters are responding to a growing fire, named the Scott Fire, in the foothills of rural Yuba County on Thursday.

The fire is burning near Scott Grand Road and Marysville Road, near the community of Loma Rica. Cal Fire says the incident started as two spot fires, but the flames have since merged and firefighters are treating it as one wildfire.

As of 5 p.m., Cal Fire says the Scott Fire has grown to an estimated 50 acres.

An Evacuation Order has been issued for zones YUB-E087 and LOM-E079, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services. The following zones are under evacuation warnings: YUB-E042.

Drivers should take note that Marysville Road is closed from Scott Grant Road to Loma Rica Road. Loma Rica Road is closed from Brandie Drive to Marysville Road.

Sycamore Ranch at 5390 State Highway 20 in Browns Valley is being opened as a temporary evacuation center.

Large animals and livestock can be taken to the Sheriff's Posse Area at 5396 Marysville Road in Browns Valley, officials say.

Loma Rica is a little under 20 miles northeast of Yuba City and about 60 miles north of Sacramento.