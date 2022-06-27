Crews control wildfire along westbound I-80 near Hercules
HERCULES (CBS SF) – Fire crews took down a grass fire that sparked along I-80 near Hercules, creating traffic issues on the westbound side of the freeway Monday morning, according to local fire officials.
The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department first tweeted about the blaze at 9:43 a.m., sharing a video of smoke along the freeway.
Around 10:12 a.m., the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department noted that crews had the fire under control. The Rodeo-Hercules Fire Department was assisting.
It was unclear Monday morning what caused the blaze.
