Crews battle grass fire burning near Petaluma in Sonoma County

PETALUMA -- Fire crews were on the scene of a roughly 30-acre grass fire in rural Sonoma County Friday afternoon.

At about 3:15 p.m., Cal Fire reported that crews were responding to a roughly 5-acre blaze near San Antonio Road and D Street southwest of Petaluma.

The fire was burning through "light, flashy fuels at a moderate rate of spread with one structure threatened," Cal Fire officials reported on Twitter.

At about 3:30 p.m., the fire had grown to about 15 to 20 acres and more air and ground firefighting crews were responding.

By about 4 p.m., the fire was burning 30 acres, had reached the top of a hill and was holding at a fire retardant drop line, Cal Fire officials reported.

In addition to Cal Fire, crews from Novato, Marin County, Petaluma and Gold Ridge were at the scene.