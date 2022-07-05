Watch CBS News
Crews battle brush fire on Twin Peaks

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Fire crews were battling a 1-alarm vegetation fire on Twin Peaks.

The blaze was reported around 5:30 p.m. on 1087 Twin Peaks Blvd. near Panorama. No structures were threatened and no evacuation orders were issued.    

About 2 acres have burned. Fire officials warned neighbors to close windows and doors due to smoke.

No word on how the fire started or if it was sparked by illegal fireworks. 

Smoke was visible above homes in the neighborhood.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 5:58 PM

