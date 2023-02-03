Crews battle fire endangering 3 homes in Oakland Hills; smoke visible across city

oakland-hills-fire ofd photo

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Fire crews scrambled Thursday to battle a 3-alarm blaze endangering homes in the Oakland Hills, according to fire officials.

The fire department first tweeted about the fire on the 6800 block of Aitken Drive around 4:34 p.m. Thursday.

The department then added that four residences were impacted by the fire and that local residents avoid the area.

Around 5:10 p.m., firefighters said three structures were impacted. By 5:30 p.m., firefighters said they were making "good progress" in battling the blaze, which involved structures which were next to each other.

Smoke was visible over much of Oakland, with pictures and reports of the smoke posted to social media.

There are no reports of injuries from the fire. Evacuations have not been ordered.

This story will be updated.