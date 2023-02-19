Crews battle 2-alarm fire at commercial structure in San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO -- Fire crews in the East Bay are battling a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in San Leandro Sunday morning, according to authorities.
The fire at the one-story commercial building was first reported at around 9 a.m. in the area of 139th Ave and Washington Ave in San Leandro. The fire produced a large plume of black smoke that could be seen from miles away.
The fire is currently at two alarms.
Alameda County Fire tweeted out video showing firefighters actively fighting the blaze.
The public is being asked to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
