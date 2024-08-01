Creek Fire near Sunol reaches 90% containment, evacuation warning lifted

The Creek Fire burning in south Alameda County was 90% contained as of Thursday morning, prompting the county to lift an evacuation warning and road closure.

An evacuation order for Zone ALC-E127 near Welch Creek Road in Sunol had been reduced to a warning on Monday, allowing residents to return home. The warning was lifted at 8 a.m. Thursday, opening Welch Creek Road to all traffic as opposed to just residents and emergency responders.

The fire began on Friday north of the Calaveras Reservoir near Welch Creek and Calaveras roads in Sunol. It remains at 744 acres as of Thursday morning, according to Cal Fire.