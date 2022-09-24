Creative metal parody band Mac Sabbath plays to Great American

SAN FRANCISCO -- With its surreal collision of fast-food iconography and twisted versions of classic Black Sabbath songs, Mac Sabbath has established itself as one of the most diabolically clever metal parody/tribute bands working today.

In the past eight years, the Los Angeles-based outfit fronted by clown-painted singer Ronald Osbourne and featuring elaborately costumed members Slayer MacCheeze on guitar, Grimalice on bass and the Catburglar on drums has risen from playing underground shows in fast-food restaurant basements (at least according to band manager and spokesman Mike Odd, who strangely sounds a bit like Osbourne without the British accent) to headlining clubs and playing major music celebrations like England's Download Festival and San Francisco's own Outside Lands Festival.

Armed with an arsenal of well-crafted props -- including a smoke-belching onstage "grill," inflatable cheeseburgers and Osbourne's giant striped straws that the singer uses to slurp unsuspecting audience members' drinks -- the band has become a popular live act with its warped versions of Black Sabbath gems like "Frying Pan" ("Iron Man"), "Pair-a-Buns" ("Paranoid") and "Sweet Beef" ("Sweet Leaf"). In 2017, Mac Sabbath put out a flexi single of "Pair-a-Buns" that was packaged with a special coloring book (the band also released a collaborative claymation video for the tune).

The band has continued to create unusual merchandise, this year putting out its limited edition Pop-Up Metal pop-up book that they made in collaboration with artist Gris Grimy that includes a "secret vinyl surprise" featuring seven of the band's recordings of their twisted takes on Sabbath classics.

For this San Francisco show at the Great American Music Hall that's part of their Pop-Up Drive Thru Tour, Mac Sabbath will be joined by high-octane punk/metal outfit Speedealer. Formed in Lubbock, TX in 1992 under the name REO Speedealer, the group founded by guitarist/singer Jeff Hirshberg put a hardcore spin (and tempo) on '70s hard rock sounds in a fashion similar to Seattle punk band Zeke (who they would tour with regularly) and the aforementioned Dwarves.

The group would put out a pair of self-titled collections -- one in 1996 for Spanish Fly Records and the second in '98 for Royalty Records -- before classic rockers REO Speedwagon issued a cease-and-desist letter forcing the band to shorten its name to simply Speedealer. Hirshberg would cycle through a number of collaborators, picking up guitarist Eric Schmidt and drummer Harden Harrison along the way as the group moved into a more sludgy, metallic direction. The band eventually signed to Palm Pictures after Royalty went belly up, reissuing their third album Here Comes Death in 2000.

The band would tour tirelessly, playing upwards of 250-300 dates a year and providing support for the likes of Motorhead but never crossing over to more widespread success beyond their cult of fans. After releasing Bleed on Dead Teenager Records in 2003, touring fatigue set in and Speedealer went on an extended hiatus only occasionally broken up by sporadic live shows.

While Schmidt and Harrison would play together in other band projects, it wasn't until they decided to revisit the Speedealer back catalog with a performance at a fan's wedding reception a few years ago under the moniker Dealer's Choice that there was enough interest to spur them to renewed activity. Teaming with Buck Pets bassist Ricky Peterson (who joined Speedealer in 2012) and Swingin' D--ks singer Daniel Barron, Hirshberg and company released Speedealer's first album in 15 years. Blue Days Black Nights delivers exactly the kind of savage sonic fury fans have come to expect from the group. Cinncanati-based cello and drum duo Lung deliver artful punk to open the show.

Mac Sabbath with Speedealer and Lung

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m. $20

Great American Music Hall