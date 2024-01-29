Watch CBS News
Crash shuts down portion of State Hwy 129 east of Watsonville

A major crash shut down a portion of state Highway 129 in Santa Cruz County on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred near Rogge Lane, east of Watsonville, the CHP said on social media shortly before 7 a.m.

The highway is closed between Watsonville and San Juan Bautista in Benito County. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

The CHP said there is no estimated time yet for the roadway's reopening.

