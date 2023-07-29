Crash on Interstate 280 leaves 1 dead in Santa Clara County, CHP says

All southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 280 near the El Monte Road off-ramp in Santa Clara County were reopened after being shut down due to a fatal crash, the California Highway Patrol confirmed Saturday morning.

The collision, which was first reported at 1:13 a.m., occurred near the El Monte Road off-ramp and resulted in at least one death.

According to the CHP, two vehicles, both sedans, collided head on.

The roadway was cleared just before 6 a.m.