Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash on Interstate 280 leaves 1 dead in Santa Clara County, CHP says

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Morning Edition 7-29-23
PIX Now Morning Edition 7-29-23 08:04

All southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 280 near the El Monte Road off-ramp in Santa Clara County were reopened after being shut down due to a fatal crash, the California Highway Patrol confirmed Saturday morning.

The collision, which was first reported at 1:13 a.m., occurred near the El Monte Road off-ramp and resulted in at least one death.

According to the CHP, two vehicles, both sedans, collided head on.

The roadway was cleared just before 6 a.m.

First published on July 29, 2023 / 9:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.