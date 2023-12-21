Crash on Highway 80 in Vallejo kills 1
A person was killed in a vehicle collision on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A blue Lexus sedan and a white pickup truck were involved in the collision, the CHP said.
The crash occurred near the Georgia Street off-ramp and was reported at approximately 12:55 a.m., according to the CHP.
There were no further details about the case immediately available.
