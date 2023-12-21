Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Crash on Highway 80 in Vallejo kills 1

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 12/21/23
PIX Now - Morning Edition 12/21/23 09:10

A person was killed in a vehicle collision on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A blue Lexus sedan and a white pickup truck were involved in the collision, the CHP said.

The crash occurred near the Georgia Street off-ramp and was reported at approximately 12:55 a.m., according to the CHP.

There were no further details about the case immediately available.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 8:00 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.