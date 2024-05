A crash in Antioch Saturday afternoon injured six people, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

Con Fire said the crash happened on Highway 4, near the Somersville Road on-ramp, around 1:24 p.m.

Crews responded to the scene, alongside six ambulances for the injured victims. A California Highway spokesman Officer Dan Gilmore said the injuries were all minor.

Due to the crash, traffic was backed up in the westbound direction.