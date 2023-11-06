Watch CBS News
Crash on Highway 205 in Tracy kills at least 1 person

At least one person is dead after a traffic collision along Interstate Highway 205 in Tracy, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The accident happened at around 6:08 a.m. Monday along westbound Interstate 205 at the North Tracy Boulevard offramp, according to the CHP.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 205 are shut down at the Tracy Boulevard offramp until further notice, the CHP said.

Officers did not provide further details about the victim or the circumstances of the collision.

