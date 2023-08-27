Crash near Sage Canyon Road in Napa County leaves 1 dead

At least one person is dead after a crash near Sage Canyon Road in unincorporated Napa County early Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

At around 5:35 a.m. Sunday, officers were first alerted to the crash which occurred along Lower Chiles Valley Road just west of the Nichelini Family Winery on Sage Canyon Road.

It was unclear whether more than one vehicle was involved in the accident, and if there were any other crash victims.