Crash near Oracle Park kills juvenile, injures parents

SAN FRANCISCO — A crash in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood killed a juvenile and injured his parents Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers responded to Fourth and King streets around 5:15 p.m. for reports of a crash involving pedestrians.

When they arrived, officers found a juvenile and his parents were injured in a crash. They were all taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile later died at the hospital, police said.

San Francisco police said the driver stayed at the scene. Officials did not say if the driver is suspected of any wrongdoing.