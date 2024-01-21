Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Crash near Martinez kills at least one person

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Morning Edition 1-21-24
PIX Now Morning Edition 1-21-24 15:29

The California Highway Patrol said at least one person was killed in a crash near Wolcott Lane and Franklin Canyon Road in Contra Costa County on Sunday morning. 

The crash occurred north of Highway 4 and west of Martinez. 

CHP responded at 11:08 a.m. According to the CHP website, at least three people were in the vehicle. 

The corner was called to the scene just after 12:30 p.m. 

First published on January 21, 2024 / 3:48 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.