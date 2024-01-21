Crash near Martinez kills at least one person
The California Highway Patrol said at least one person was killed in a crash near Wolcott Lane and Franklin Canyon Road in Contra Costa County on Sunday morning.
The crash occurred north of Highway 4 and west of Martinez.
CHP responded at 11:08 a.m. According to the CHP website, at least three people were in the vehicle.
The corner was called to the scene just after 12:30 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.