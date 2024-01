CAL FIRE CZU said a crash ended with a box truck coming to a rest on top of a car on Highway 92 in Half Moon Bay.

No one was injured in the crash, officials said.

CAL FIRE, Coastside Fire firefighters responded to this wreck on Hwy 92 near @CityofHMB and are assisting at the scene. We are glad this was a non-injury wreck. @KCBSAMFMTraffic @CNGI_news @sanmateoco https://t.co/ctn5ZdqcsQ pic.twitter.com/gAowt1ZiRt — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 17, 2024

CAL FIRE did not say how the crash near the 500 block of San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay happened. The Coastside Fire firefighters also responded to the scene.