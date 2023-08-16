Crash kills 1 on Highway 4 in Discovery Bay

A deadly traffic collision was reported on state Highway 4 at Discovery Bay Boulevard in east Contra Costa County on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.



The CHP received reports of a fatality at 7:09 a.m. after multiple cars crashed when one vehicle allegedly attempted to make an unsafe pass on the roadway, causing Highway 4 to close in both directions.



Traffic in the area was diverted to Tracy Boulevard, according to the CHP, which said the eastbound lanes had reopened as of shortly before 8:45 a.m.