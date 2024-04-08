Crash in San Jose seriously injures at least 1; commute to be affected

A crash in San Jose seriously injured at least one person and will affect commuter traffic, police said.

The major injury crash happened near Monterey and Metcalf roads. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle but did not confirm how many occupants were in the car.

The southbound portion of Monterey Road will be closed at Metcalf Road due to the crash.

San Jose police said commute traffic will be severely affected. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.