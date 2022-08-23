Couple reported having sex in stands at Oakland's RingCentral Coliseum during A's game

OAKLAND -- Oakland police are investigating a report that a couple was having sex in the stands of the RingCentral Coliseum Sunday during an Oakland A's game, police said Monday.



Police were not alerted to the incident until after the game. Police said they were told that neither Oakland A's staff members nor video captured the incident.



"We have initiated an investigation," police said in an email. "However, the parties have not been identified and no one has been cited/arrested at this time."



Committing a lewd act in public is a misdemeanor punishable by six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. A conviction does not require a person to register as a sex offender.