Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Update: Evacuations lifted following Corte Madera gas leak

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 11:54

CORTE MADERA -- Evacuations have been lifted in Corte Madera following a gas leak Monday, authorities said.

Between 15 and 20 homes were evacuated on Granada Drive between Sonora Way and Endeavor Drive after the gas leak reported at about 11:26 a.m.

As of 12:31 p.m., the Central Marin Police Authority said the leak was being addressed by PG&E and evacuations had been lifted.

Details of the gas leak were not immediately available.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 12:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.