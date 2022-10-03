Update: Evacuations lifted following Corte Madera gas leak

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

CORTE MADERA -- Evacuations have been lifted in Corte Madera following a gas leak Monday, authorities said.

Between 15 and 20 homes were evacuated on Granada Drive between Sonora Way and Endeavor Drive after the gas leak reported at about 11:26 a.m.

As of 12:31 p.m., the Central Marin Police Authority said the leak was being addressed by PG&E and evacuations had been lifted.

Details of the gas leak were not immediately available.