Update: Evacuations lifted following Corte Madera gas leak
CORTE MADERA -- Evacuations have been lifted in Corte Madera following a gas leak Monday, authorities said.
Between 15 and 20 homes were evacuated on Granada Drive between Sonora Way and Endeavor Drive after the gas leak reported at about 11:26 a.m.
As of 12:31 p.m., the Central Marin Police Authority said the leak was being addressed by PG&E and evacuations had been lifted.
Details of the gas leak were not immediately available.
