Coroner's office identifies San Jose man who drowned at Lake Del Valle Saturday

ALAMEDA COUNTY – The Alameda County Coroner's Office on Sunday identified the San Jose man who drowned at Lake Del Valle in Livermore on Saturday.

Lake Del Valle near Livermore. Bay City News

Daniel Nathan Cullison, 26, entered the water to retrieve an oar that fell from his family's boat, according to East Bay Regional Park Police. The family was in a cove across the lake from East Beach, outside of the guarded area.

Police said witnesses told them Cullison jumped into the water and immediately started struggling and went underwater.

Cullison's family flagged down marine patrol officers at 3:51 p.m. Police marked the area and called for lifeguards from the swim area, who searched for Cullison.

Divers from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office found and recovered Cullison's body at 9:21 p.m., the park district said.