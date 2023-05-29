Watch CBS News
Local News

Coroner's office identifies San Jose man who drowned at Lake Del Valle Saturday

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Evening Edition 5-28-23
PIX Now Evening Edition 5-28-23 10:55

ALAMEDA COUNTY – The Alameda County Coroner's Office on Sunday identified the San Jose man who drowned at Lake Del Valle in Livermore on Saturday. 

Lake Del Valle
Lake Del Valle near Livermore. Bay City News

Daniel Nathan Cullison, 26, entered the water to retrieve an oar that fell from his family's boat, according to East Bay Regional Park Police. The family was in a cove across the lake from East Beach, outside of the guarded area. 

Police said witnesses told them Cullison jumped into the water and immediately started struggling and went underwater. 

Cullison's family flagged down marine patrol officers at 3:51 p.m. Police marked the area and called for lifeguards from the swim area, who searched for Cullison. 

Divers from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office found and recovered Cullison's body at 9:21 p.m., the park district said. 

First published on May 28, 2023 / 9:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.