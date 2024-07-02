Copa America brings Brazilian and Colombian fans together at Levi's Stadium

SANTA CLARA — Outside Levi's Stadium, the spirit of Copa America was alive and well.

Fans from Brazil and Colombia gathered to celebrate their love for the game and their countries.

"Let's go Brazil," shouted Marco Junior, a Brazilian who has been living in the Bay Area for five years.

Junior and his friends were seen enjoying a Brazilian barbecue, complete with chicken, bacon, meat, and drinks.

"We made a BBQ, Brazilian BBQ of course, chicken, bacon, meat, everything and some drinks," Junior said.

He and his friends arrived around 1 p.m. to soak in the atmosphere.

"We got here at around 1 p.m. to enjoy everything. It was full of Colombians here so we made a lot of friends," he added.

Not far from Junior and his friends, Alexis Rodriguez, a Colombian who has been in the area for almost six years, was not only cooking but also selling delicious chicken kebabs, known as chuzos.

For Rodriguez, the event was more than just a game.

"There's nothing like enjoying that Colombian food, that reconnection with your country, with your soul. It's a day when there are many people we don't know, but right now, we are all family," Rodriguez shared.

The area surrounding the stadium transformed into a vibrant sea of Colombian and Brazilian flags, with fans showcasing their pride and excitement. Once inside, the energy intensified even further.

As the game kicked off, it was clear that Copa America had brought a piece of home to these fans' adopted country, uniting everyone in their love of soccer.