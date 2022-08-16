Cooling centers open in parts of the Bay Area Tuesday

High heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect for inland parts of the Bay Area Tuesday, prompting some local agencies to set up cooling centers to help residents beat the heat.

The extreme heat conditions led KPIX's meteorologists to declare Tuesday a First Alert Weather day and the National Weather Service to issue widespread heat advisory and extreme heat watch.

Cities included in the watch were Concord, Antioch, Livermore, Walnut Creek, Pleasanton, Pittsburg, San Ramon and Blackhawk.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for inland portions of our area for Tuesday as high temperatures are forecast from the mid-90s to the low 100s.



Be sure to stay weather aware and hydrated.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/1dzfOhoo3E — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 15, 2022

The Contra Costa County Employment and Human Services Department (EHSD) is opening the following cooling centers on Tuesday, August 16, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Face coverings are required in these spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Brentwood 151 Sand Creek Road

Martinez 40 Douglas Drive

Richmond 1305 Macdonald Avenue

An additional cooling center will open at the Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak Street in Brentwood, It will be open Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Santa Clara County is opening the following cooling centers on Tuesday:

The Sunnyvale Library at 665 W. Olive Avenue will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Campbell Community Center at 1 West Campbell Avenue will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Centennial Recreation Center in Morgan Hill at 171 W. Edmundson Avenue is open 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. during the week and 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend.

The city of Santa Clara is offering several facilities as cooling centers including three public libraries, a senior center and a community center. A full list of locations and operating hours is available here.

Solano County officials are offering the county's public libraries as cooling centers during normal operating hours. Additional information as well as links to individual Solano County city government websites which may have their own cooling centers in operation are available here.

Although Santa Rosa is not activating official cooling centers Tuesday, the Finley and Steele Lane community centers will be open for residents to find relief from the warm daytime temperatures. Hours of operation for each facility is as follows:

Finley Community Center: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Steele Lane Community Center: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PG&E has also set up a cooling center locator on its website.