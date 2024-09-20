Convicted murderer from Alameda Co. dies in apparent homicide in state prison

State corrections officials have launched a homicide investigation after a convicted killer from Alameda County died following an incident at a Central Valley prison Thursday evening.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, 35-year-old Jacob Kober was found in his cell at Kern Valley State Prison around 7:20 p.m. unresponsive and with serious injuries. His cellmate, 39-year-old Matthew Perez, was also found injured.

Officials said Kober and Perez had injuries that were consistent with a weapon manufactured in prison. Kober was taken to the prison's triage and treatment area, but was pronounced deceased by paramedics at 7:52 p.m.

Perez was taken to an outside medical facility for treatment. No further injuries were reported.

Officials did not elaborate further on what kind of weapon was used in the incident.

Correctional records show that Kober was received in 2005 after he was sentenced to life in with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, with an enhancement for intentional discharge of a firearm.

Perez, from Monterey County, was received in 2012 after he was sentenced to 18 years in prison for assault with a firearm with enhancements for street gang act and use of a firearm.

In 2014, Perez was sentenced to eight years for an assault while in prison. Two years later, he received an additional two-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance while behind bars.

Located near the community of Delano, Kern Valley State Prison houses more than 3,100 inmates.