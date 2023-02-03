Convicted gunman riddled victim, home with bullets in Pittsburg road rage shooting

PITTSBURG -- The suspect who fired off 24 shots in a Pittsburg road rage incident has been convicted of attempted murder and other charges.

Pittsburg police said Anthony Henderson was convicted this week in the April 24, 2022 shooting of Adolfo Vasquez-Garcia.

Of the shoots Henderson fired, six rounds struck Vasquez-Garcia and another 11 rounds riddled a nearby occupied home.

The shooting took place at 11:15 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Frontage Road and Crestview Drive regarding several shots being fired.

Initially, officers could not locate any signs of a shooting taking place in the area. Just after 11:35 p.m., officers received a report a man had been shot and was located at the intersection of Castlewood Drive and Kirker Pass Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a man seated inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

Fortunately, Vasquez-Garcia survived the assault.

In the following months, detectives worked to identify the responsible shooters. Ultimately, Henderson was identified as one of the suspects, and was arrested.

He was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling and vehicle, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place and carrying a concealed firearm.

Henderson was convicted of all eight charges and was scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Charles Burch on April 7, 2023.

Investigators said the case would remain open until the second person responsible for the road rage attack also faces justice.

