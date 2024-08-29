Contra Costa Sheriff's deputies arrest 4 suspects in Alamo burglary, vehicle theft

Deputies with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office were able to arrest four suspects early Wednesday who allegedly burglarized an Alamo residence before fleeing the scene in two stolen vehicles.

According to a Facebook post by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's account Wednesday evening, at around 1:40 a.m., deputies from the Valley Station responded to a residential burglary reported on the 100 block of La Sonoma Way in Alamo. The suspects fled the home with personal items in addition to stealing two vehicles.

CoCo residential burglary suspects stolen vehicle found. Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office

Deputies were able to locate the suspects in Concord with the assistance of sheriff's dispatch. When found, the suspects fled at a high rate of speed, leading deputies to terminate their pursuit. However, dispatch later found one of the stolen vehicles in Bay Point and the second vehicle in Orinda with the suspects fleeing on foot.

A collaborative effort between deputies from the Muir Station, CHP air support, and police in Orinda, Lafayette and Pittsburg, authorities said all four suspects were located and arrested.

The stolen personal property and both recovered vehicles were returned to the owner, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff. All four suspects were booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on multiple charges including burglary, felony evading, and vehicle theft.