Contra Costa deputies arrest man suspected of firing gun near school in Tara Hills

Deputies from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they believe fired shots Thursday afternoon in Tara Hills near the Caliber Beta Academy charter school.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Erick Rodriguez, a resident of unincorporated San Pablo, in Richmond on Saturday.

A Sheriff's Office spokesperson said on social media Tuesday that there were no injuries in the shooting, which occurred on Dundee Road. The shooting was off campus and not linked to the school nearby on Dolan Way. Authorities searched the campus Thursday.

Rodriquez was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and child endangerment. He is being held in lieu of $120,000 bail.

Anyone with any information on the case can contact the Sheriff's Office at (925) 313-2600 or send tips to tips@so.cccounty.us. Anonymous messages can be left at (866) 846-3592.