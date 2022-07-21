Contra Costa deputies arrest 2 in fatal shooting of driver near Pleasant Hill, Lafayette

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a driver in Contra Costa County earlier this year.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, arrest warrants were served at a home on Vinewood Way in Antioch around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. The suspects, identified as 19-year-old Don-Juan Watson of Antioch and San Francisco, along with 20-year-old Jalin Washington of San Francisco, were arrested without incident.

Deputies said the pair were suspected in the killing of 20-year-old Basel Jilani of Lafayette.

"Homicide detectives from the Sheriff's Office Investigation Division have worked continuously on the case identifying the two, who are also suspects in robberies in the Bay Area," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

On March 23 around 1 p.m., Jilani was driving in the area of Taylor Road and Gloria Terrace near the border of Pleasant Hill and Lafayette when he was shot, according to deputies. Jilani was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

Police and crime scene investigators at the scene of a fatal shooting on Taylor Rd. in Pleasant Hill, March 23, 2022. (CBS)

Watson was booked on suspicion of murder, two counts of robbery and conspiracy. Meanwhile, Washington was booked on suspicion of murder, two counts of robbery, conspiracy, burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and allowing someone to discharge a firearm from his vehicle.

Deputies said both suspects are being held at the Martinez Detention Facility without bail. The pair were scheduled to appear in court Thursday.