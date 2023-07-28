Watch CBS News
Contra Costa crews knock down house fire in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG -- Fire crews in the East Bay have contained a house in Pittsburg to a single structure Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Contra Costa Fire Protection District Twitter account posted about the incident at around 12:40 p.m., saying units were responding to a structure fire on the 4300 block of Diehl Drive near Foothill Way in Pittsburg. 

About 20 minutes later, authorities provided an update, saying crews had knocked down the fire. The fire threatened three homes and caused substantial damaged at one of the homes. Residents in the affected homes self evacuated, fire officials said. 

Firefighters remain on scene. No injuries were reported in the incident. Residents were asked to avoid the area as firefighters and first responders continued to mop up.    

The cause of the fire is under investigation.   

