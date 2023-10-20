Contra Costa crews contain 4-acre fire in Antioch's Contra Loma Regional Park

ANTIOCH -- A brush fire that burned a steep hill in Contra Loma Regional Park in Antioch on Thursday evening has been contained at 4 acres, fire officials said.

The fire was reported about 5 p.m. in 1200 block of Frederickson Lane.

Multiple crews were fighting the blaze on a steep hill, Fire Capt. Christopher Toler said. There were reports that Cal Fire units were also at the scene.

The blaze didn't threaten any homes and was contained shortly after 6 p.m., according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.