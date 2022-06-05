Contra Costa County Sheriff searching for missing Bay Point boy

BAY POINT -- Authorities in the East Bay on Sunday asked for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old Bay Point boy who was last seen Saturday evening.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department social media accounts posted photos of the missing 11-year-old in question, who was identified as Kelvin Castillo.

Missing Bay Point boy Kelvin Castillo. Contra Costa County Sheriff

Authorities are currently searching for Castillo, who was last seen in the area of his home on Water Street in Bay Point at 10:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Castillo is described as a Hispanic male juvenile standing 4'10" tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, with "CAL" on it, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone who sees him or has any information regarding him is asked to call the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office immediately at 925-646-2441.