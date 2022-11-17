Contra Costa sheriff faces backlog of 1,000 concealed weapon permit applications

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office announced that it is facing a growing backlog of concealed weapons permit applications, in the wake of a recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Officials said the department has received several hundred applications a month since June, when the court struck down a New York law that limited who can obtain a concealed carry weapon (CCW) permit to those who could demonstrate a special need for self-defense.

The ruling also affected similar restrictions in California, and lawmakers in Sacramento failed to pass new limits on concealed weapons at the end of the legislative session in September.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office said the backlog has now reached 1,000 applications. In a press release, the agency released a photo of a deputy going through stacks of CCW applications that have yet to be processed.

Backlog of concealed carry weapon (CCW) applications being reviewed by deputies in Contra Costa County. Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office

Before the ruling, about 20 CCW applications a month were received by the agency.

"We regret the delay and are processing applications as quickly as possible," a spokesperson from the sheriff's office said.

In response, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has approved additional sergeant and specialist positions in the sheriff's office to handle the backlog. The sheriff's office said it is in the process of filling the new positions.

Along with the applications for new CCW permits, the agency is also handling ongoing renewals for about 500 people in the county currently holding a concealed carry permit.

According to the sheriff's office, obtaining a CCW permit requires filling out the application, submitting fingerprints, a background check, interview and training class, along with a $160 fee.