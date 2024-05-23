Watch CBS News
Contra Costa County Fair employees robbed at gunpoint in Antioch

By Dave Pehling

Police in Antioch are investigating the robbery of two Contra Costa County Fair employees early Monday morning who were depositing the fair revenue, according to authorities. 

According to a release issued by the Antioch Police Department Wednesday night, on Monday at approximately 2:18 a.m., police were called to the 2500 block of Somersville Road after a report of an armed robbery. Arriving officers found two victims who said they were employees of the Contra Costa County Event Park Fair Grounds who had been tasked with making the night deposit of revenue after the Contra Costa County Fair ended. 

While making the deposit at the BMO Bank location on Sommersville Rd., the victims were approached by an unknown suspect who then robbed them of the money and their personal belongings at gunpoint. While the release did not state how much money was taken, online reports indicate nearly $90,000 in fair receipts were robbed.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the robbery to contact the department's investigations bureau. with calls or emails directed to Antioch Police Detective Sgt. Palma at (925)779-6876 or kpalma@antiochca.gov.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is the Website Managing Editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

First published on May 23, 2024 / 8:38 AM PDT

