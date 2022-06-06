Contra Costa County DA race pits boss against deputy

CONCORD (KPIX) -- One of the big races in Contra Costa County is the district attorney seat. Voters will have until Tuesday to decide between two candidates vying to be the county's next top prosecutor.

Deputy district attorney Mary Knox is a career prosecutor known for being tough on crime. She is challenging her boss, the incumbent district attorney Diana Becton, who is known for her work in criminal justice reforms.

Knox has spent close to four decades in the district attorney's office. She believes the county is headed in the wrong direction.

"We have criminals coming into our county to commit organized retail theft, the looting and then crimes of violence," Knox said.

She said Becton's policies empower criminals and endanger law-abiding citizens. Her campaign slogan is "restoring public safety."

"The current D.A. has put policies in place which prohibit us from filing property crimes of less than $300. It's had a really serious impact on our businesses. We're not even filing misdemeanor charges," Knox said.

Mary Knox (left) is challenging her boss, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton in Tuesday's election. CBS Graphic

Knox worked with law enforcement to set up freeway cameras and license plate readers. Supporters said her efforts helped to cut down on freeway shootings in Contra Costa County in recent years.

She is endorsed by almost every law enforcement agency in the region.

"We have to send a very clear message that law enforcement will return to being effective. The D.A. needs to work collaboratively with law enforcement," said Knox.

Becton questioned Knox's ability to go after bad cops. She said she wants a fair system for all. Aside from criminals, she said she will also hold officers accountable. She filed charges against a Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a man during a slow-speed car chase in Danville in 2018. A jury convicted the deputy of assault with a firearm.

"Our policies are smart, we are looking not only to keep our community safe, but we are also working very hard to bring equity and fairness into the system," said Becton.

Becton was a retired judge of 22 years. She was appointed to the D.A. position in 2017 and won her election in 2018 by focusing on reform and restorative justice.

For this election, she adjusted her messaging, now emphasizing on community safety first.

"We are not soft on crime in Contra Costa County. We have continued to prosecute cases at the same rate as the previous administration. We were swift in our response to the smash-and-grabs for example. Every single person who was apprehended and arrested has been charged with serious felonies, including organized retail theft and robberies," said Becton.

Becton said she doesn't believe in locking up low-level drug users or people arrested for petty thefts. Instead, she wants to send low-level offenders to programs that she has helped set up to turn their lives around.

There will be no run-off in the district attorney's race. The winner of the June 7th primary will represent Contra Costa County for the next four years.