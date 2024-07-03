Containment of Toll Fire in Napa County grows overnight
Cal Fire said Wednesday morning that the Toll Fire, burning north of Calistoga off of Old Lawley Toll Road, was 20% contained.
The agency said temperatures remained in the mid-80s overnight. Control lines were wind-tested with 18 to 25 mph gusts, but firefighters held the fire in its current footprint at 40.6 acres.
Cal Fire had 80 personnel fighting the fire overnight.
Evacuation warnings were lifted for surrounding areas Tuesday evening. Cal Fire stopped forward progress on the blaze around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The Toll Fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, just west of state Highway 29.
The cause remains under investigation. Visit readynapacounty.org for more information.