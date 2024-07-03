Containment of Toll Fire in Napa County grows overnight

Cal Fire said Wednesday morning that the Toll Fire, burning north of Calistoga off of Old Lawley Toll Road, was 20% contained.

The agency said temperatures remained in the mid-80s overnight. Control lines were wind-tested with 18 to 25 mph gusts, but firefighters held the fire in its current footprint at 40.6 acres.

Cal Fire had 80 personnel fighting the fire overnight.

A timelapse look at the #TollFire, courtesy of @ALERTCalifornia | @UCSanDiego.



Thanks to a strong initial attack from both air and ground resources, we were able to keep this fire contained with no reported property damage. pic.twitter.com/4TYqGPDO4X — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 3, 2024



Evacuation warnings were lifted for surrounding areas Tuesday evening. Cal Fire stopped forward progress on the blaze around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Toll Fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, just west of state Highway 29.

Cal Fire firefighters battle the Toll Fire in Napa County, July 2, 2024. Cal Fire LNU

The cause remains under investigation. Visit readynapacounty.org for more information.