Construction crew breaks gas line in Lafayette; Mt. Diablo Boulevard closed

A construction crew ruptured a gas line on Mt. Diablo Boulevard in Lafayette on Friday, according to police.

Lafayette police said at 1:02 p.m. that the crew struck the line in the area of 3675 Mt. Diablo Blvd. and that people should avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT - PG & E Gas Line Break - Avoid Area of 3675 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Detours in Place. (1:00pm) https://t.co/PLDBO38ORt — Lafayette Police -CA (@LafayettePD) November 3, 2023

Traffic is being detoured west on Mt. Diablo at Risa Road and eastbound at Mt. Diablo at Dolores Drive and Mt. View Drive.

Police said limited traffic is being let through to residences and businesses.

In an update sent out at 2:30 p.m., police said crews would need approximately one more hour to complete the gas-line repairs.