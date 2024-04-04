Condemned California inmates to be moved from death row units to other state prisons

Gov. Newsom tells San Quentin inmates the prison will be transformed

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said Wednesday they are launching a program that aims to relocate people with death sentences to different prisons by this summer.

The launch of the Condemned Inmate Transfer Program marks the closure of segregated death row units at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center and the Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla, according to the CDCR.

The state agency said in a statement that the program offers incarcerated individuals with death sentences opportunities such as employment, rehabilitation programs, and avenues for restitution to victims.

The program doesn't alter the inmates' sentences and they remain condemned. The program also will enable CDCR to repurpose existing facilities for educational and restorative justice purposes.

Expanding upon a previous pilot program, the CDCR's initiative will extend eligibility from eight to 24 institutions. This ensures permanent transfers tailored to individuals' behaviors rather than solely based on their prison sentence.

CDCR said in a statement it will place significant emphasis on transparency and victim engagement throughout the process. Its victim and survivor rights services office communicates with victims, keeping them informed about the transfer process and encouraging active involvement in staying updated.

CDRC officials said the program "reflects a broader shift towards rehabilitation-focused approaches within the criminal justice system."