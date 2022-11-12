Concord traffic stop nets guns, marijuana; 2 arrested

CONCORD – Two people were arrested, several firearms and marijuana were seized following a traffic stop in Concord, police said Thursday.

The department posted on social media that officers pulled over a vehicle with two people inside in the area of Laguna and Ellis streets. Police said a search of the vehicle found two loaded firearms and marijuana packaged for sales.

Additional investigation determined that the driver was a previously convicted felon, police said. Officers obtained a search warrant and searched the driver's residence in Concord.

Concord police said they seized guns, marijuana following a traffic stop and warrant search of the driver's home. Concord Police Department

A search of the residence yielded four additional firearms, along with ammunition and body armor, police said, along with what was described as a "large quantity" of marijuana. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested on several weapon and drug charges. Police did not release the suspects' names.