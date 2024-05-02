Concord police seek additional victims of man suspected in sexual assault of minor at his hair salon

Police in Concord on Thursday confirmed the recent arrest of a man facing multiple charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor under 16 years of age at the hair salon he owns.

In a press release posted on the Concord Police Department Facebook page, police said that the department's Special Victims Unit (SVU) arrested 41-year-old Chi Ngoc Vu on Monday for multiple counts of sexual assault. Police noted that Vu is the owner of Chi Hair Salon located at 4701 Clayton Rd. in Concord. The sexual assaults Vu is being charged with allegedly occurred inside of the hair salon.

Concord sexual assault suspect Chi Ngoc Vu Concord Police Department

While the release did not provide specific details on the assault or whether there was more than one victims, it said the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged Vu with forcible rape, unlawful sexual intercourse, forcible oral copulation, oral copulation of minor under 16, and lewd acts on a child.

Police said Vu remains in custody on $275,000 bail. The Concord Police Department has reason to believe that Vu may have victimized others and released his booking photo, urging any additional victims who recognize him to step forward. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Huffmaster at (925)-671-5080.