Concord police investigate shooting at Sunvalley Mall Saturday night

CONCORD (CBS SF) – Police officers in Concord investigated a shooting incident at Sunvalley Mall late Saturday evening, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred after 10 p.m. when the mall was already shut down, police said. The shooting happened in a lot along Contra Costa Boulevard.

The manager of Round One Bowling and Amusement told KPIX they didn't hear the shooting, but were told by mall not to let any additional customers in after the incident. Multiple cars were struck by gunfire, police said.

A police spokesperson said no one was injured in the shooting, but investigators located dozens of shell casings in the mall parking lot near BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse.

Police have not released a description of a suspect or suspects and have not arrested anyone in connection with the incident.