Concord police arrest 6, seize guns and drugs in crackdown on gang-related activity at area schools

Police in Concord on Wednesday announced the arrests of six individual and seizure of firearms and drugs in gang-related enforcement this week connected to "several incidents at Concord intermediate and high schools," authorities said.

The Concord Police Department posted about the arrests on the department's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, saying the action came in response to "numerous gang related incidents and assaults at area schools."

Police conducted an operation on Tuesday and Wednesday, executing multiple search warrants at several locations connected to the incidents.

While police did not identify the schools involved or the individuals taken into custody, the announcement noted that six subject were arrested with two firearms taken by officers during the searches as well as methamphetamine and prescription drugs for the purpose of sales. Police also said a weapon was recovered that the investigation had connected to one of the incidents, an assault on an unnamed school campus.

Items seized in Concord gang-related crime enforcement. Concord Police Department

The photo posted with the announcement showed the weapons and drugs seized as well as a quantity of cash. The exact charges the individuals face were not revealed.

Police said the collaborative operation involved CPD detectives, school resource officers, special enforcement team officers and Contra Costa County probation officers.

This operation is just another example of the teamwork and dedication our officers display on a daily basis to make Concord a safe home for our citizens.