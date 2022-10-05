Concord Police: Activity at Sunvalley Shopping Center, avoid area
CONCORD (CBS SF/BCN) – Concord police officers responded to reports of activity at the Sunvalley Shopping Center Wednesday afternoon and they asked people to avoid the area.
Police wrote on social media shortly after 3 p.m. about their response to an "incident" at the mall, but did not elaborate.
More information about what prompted the police response was not immediately available.
