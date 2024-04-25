Concord police search for man who grabbed girl's arm on way to middle school

Concord police are looking for a man who allegedly grabbed the arm of a middle school student near a parked car on Wednesday.

Police said the girl was walking to school in the area of Nuala Street and Dartmouth Way around 7:10 a.m. when a man reportedly grabbed her arm while trying to open the door to a parked vehicle.

The girl said she was fought the man off and notified school staff and police. She was not physically injured.

The suspect was described as a shorter white man who is about 50 years old with a bald head and heavy build. He was associated with a small black sedan.

Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood and reviewing video surveillance. Anyone who may have information related to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Stephanie Wilkens at (925) 603-5858.