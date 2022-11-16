Watch CBS News
Ruptured gas line sparks fire in Concord; Streets closed near Highway 242

CONCORD -- A construction crew in Concord hit a gas line which burst into flames Wednesday close to state Highway 242, prompting the closure of a highway offramp and a portion of a major street in the area.

Concord police said the incident happened at Grant Street at Frederick Street, resulting in the closure of Grant Street and blocking traffic along East Street into downtown Concord.

Police urged people to avoid the area.

KCBS Radio reported that the Grant St. offramp from southbound Highway 242 was closed as firefighters worked the incident.

There was no immediate report of any injuries. 

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

