Concord firefighters knock down 2 separate structure fires Wednesday

CONCORD – Wednesday afternoon was busy for Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters in Concord.

While crews battled a house fire in the 1800 block of Elkwood Drive reported at 12:46 p.m., another structure fire broke out about a half hour later in the 700 block of Oak Grove Road in Concord, reportedly in a PostalAnnex shipping center.

Fire officials said crews quickly made entry and mitigated the source of the problem. Crews were released around 2:50 p.m.

Around 2:30 p.m., crews had the fire on Elkwood Drive controlled. The fire district said on social media that the cause of the fire was accidental and that flames appeared to spread from an exterior barbecue up a wall that extended into the garage and attic.

Firefighters remained on the scene to ensure the fire was completely out and were helping residents salvage belongings.

The fire district said it wanted to emphasize people should never leave an exterior fire unattended. It also wanted to remind people to ensure that fires in barbecues or fire pits are fully extinguished before leaving the scene.