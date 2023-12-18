Fatal crash in Concord closes stretch of Kirker Pass Road

A fatal crash during wet weather in the East Bay shut down Kirker Pass Road in Concord Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Concord Police posted an alert on social media at 5:20 p.m., saying the collision had closed a stretch of Kirker Pass near Hess Road.

At least two cars were involved in the crash. The cause of the collision and additional details were not immediately available.

Police asked drivers to avoid Kirker Pass Road and use a different route.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.